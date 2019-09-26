Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Is At $10.76 Formed Wedge; Seachange International (SEAC)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Seachange International Inc (SEAC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 14 funds increased and opened new positions, while 21 trimmed and sold positions in Seachange International Inc. The funds in our database reported: 11.84 million shares, down from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Seachange International Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 11 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 5.45% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. for 1.61 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 984,000 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atria Investments Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 4,569 shares. The Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Sg Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 68,144 shares.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 163,894 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.48 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.