Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Is At $10.17 Formed Wedge; Resources Connection Has 1.15 Sentiment

Resources Connection Inc (RECN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 62 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 54 trimmed and sold positions in Resources Connection Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 25.47 million shares, up from 25.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Resources Connection Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 44 Increased: 50 New Position: 12.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. for 737,742 shares. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj owns 1.22 million shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.46% invested in the company for 178,500 shares. The Kentucky-based River Road Asset Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 60,030 shares.

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78 million for 28.35 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Resources Connection, Inc. provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $541.72 million. The firm offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support. It has a 17.36 P/E ratio. It also provides information management services, such as program and project management, business and technology integration, data strategy, and business performance management.