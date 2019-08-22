Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.74 N/A -0.02 0.00 Urban Edge Properties 18 5.06 N/A 0.94 17.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clipper Realty Inc. and Urban Edge Properties’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0% Urban Edge Properties 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Clipper Realty Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 1 3.00

Clipper Realty Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.01% and an $16 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Urban Edge Properties is $20, which is potential 15.94% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Clipper Realty Inc. appears more favorable than Urban Edge Properties, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clipper Realty Inc. and Urban Edge Properties are owned by institutional investors at 70.2% and 94.9% respectively. Clipper Realty Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Urban Edge Properties’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% Urban Edge Properties -2.05% -2.39% -10.15% -18.39% -24.61% 0.66%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend while Urban Edge Properties had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Urban Edge Properties beats Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.