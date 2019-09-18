Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Comparison side by side

Both Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.77 N/A -0.02 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 17 6.02 N/A 1.45 11.61

Demonstrates Clipper Realty Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Clipper Realty Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 0 2.00

Clipper Realty Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 43.88% upside potential. Competitively Ladder Capital Corp has an average target price of $17.5, with potential upside of 2.22%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Clipper Realty Inc. seems more appealing than Ladder Capital Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Clipper Realty Inc. and Ladder Capital Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.2% and 60.7%. Insiders owned roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance while Ladder Capital Corp has 8.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Ladder Capital Corp beats on 7 of the 9 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.