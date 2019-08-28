Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Buy Rating Maintained at Berenberg; Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Sentiment Is 0.6

Today, Berenberg reiterated their Buy rating on Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock in a note revealed to clients and investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 18 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 30 cut down and sold holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust. The funds in our database reported: 5.45 million shares, down from 6.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Invesco Municipal Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 21 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

More news for Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Can We Make Of Clipper Logistics plcâ€™s (LON:CLG) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Form N-PX Brinker Capital Destinat For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” and published on August 20, 2019 is yet another important article.

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company has market cap of 221.86 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, port deconsolidation logistics, retail consolidation, multichannel, warehousing, secure logistics, transportation, and contract packaging services.

The stock decreased 1.47% or GBX 3.25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 218.25. About 47,663 shares traded. Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: This 5.70% Yielder Seems Like A Reasonable Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco Municipal Trust declares $0.0517 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PML: Priced Out Of The Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Invesco Closed-End Funds Declare Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “In Search Of Income: Municipal Bond CEFs (Part II) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 20, 2015.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $706.44 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 31.07 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 118,466 shares traded or 4.07% up from the average. Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.