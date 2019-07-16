Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Investors: Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating; Shorts at HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARE (HCHOF) Lowered By 93.5%

HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) had a decrease of 93.5% in short interest. HCHOF’s SI was 9,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93.5% from 150,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 49 days are for HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:HCHOF)’s short sellers to cover HCHOF’s short positions. It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In analysts report revealed to clients and investors on Tuesday morning, Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) stock had its Buy Rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt.

The stock increased 1.11% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1004. About 291,923 shares traded or 48.93% up from the average. Clinigen Group Plc (LON:CLIN) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company has market cap of 1.34 billion GBP. The Company’s Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. It has a 50.45 P/E ratio. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

