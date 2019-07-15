Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Investors: Peel Hunt Keeps “Buy” Rating; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Boosted Its Albemarle Com (ALB) Stake

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) stock “Buy” was restate by Peel Hunt in a research note released on 15 July.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) stake by 460.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 23,353 shares as Albemarle Corp Com (ALB)’s stock declined 14.87%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 28,426 shares with $2.33 million value, up from 5,073 last quarter. Albemarle Corp Com now has $7.70B valuation. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.63. About 1.27M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Sales $3.2B-$3.4B; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 16/04/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Appointment of Dr. Glen Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Business; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albemarle has $119 highest and $81 lowest target. $100.50’s average target is 38.37% above currents $72.63 stock price. Albemarle had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained the shares of ALB in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, February 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, May 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $114 target in Monday, March 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Thursday, February 21. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $119 target. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. $70,850 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was bought by Marlow DeeAnne J on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Limited has invested 1.11% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 68,251 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 37,660 shares. Nordea Management Ab reported 119,231 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 92,123 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 11,233 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Zacks reported 13,398 shares. Highlander Mgmt Limited holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 21 shares. Glenmede Com Na invested in 7,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Harvey Capital Mngmt has 0.54% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 13,655 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 10,272 shares in its portfolio.

Another recent and important Clinigen Group Plc (LON:CLIN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why Clinigen Group Plc’s (LON:CLIN) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.36% or GBX 3.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 987.5. About 7,707 shares traded. Clinigen Group Plc (LON:CLIN) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company has market cap of 1.31 billion GBP. The Company’s Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. It has a 49.62 P/E ratio. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.