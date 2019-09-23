Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $326,592 as Stock Value Rose; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by $7.21 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 257,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 11.49M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $331.86M, down from 11.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 3.48M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 10.90M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe Rusling owns 4,058 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.28% or 158,008 shares in its portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Assoc stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Chemical Comml Bank accumulated 61,783 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 248,747 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Com holds 101,488 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,109 shares. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pnc Fincl has 4.87 million shares. Choate Inv Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Nbt State Bank N A New York has 47,847 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Btc Cap reported 3,624 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Estabrook Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,510 shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $997.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 51,901 shares to 175,349 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 9,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 19.90M shares or 0.69% of the stock. Valley Advisers has invested 0.2% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). M&T Comml Bank Corporation holds 932,644 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.04% or 83,431 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc has 2.16% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.13M shares. 77,268 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. Blue Fincl Capital reported 0.11% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Mcmillion invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 16,451 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 36,919 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.06% or 857,453 shares. Bowen Hanes & Co has invested 0.49% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Hilltop Hldg Incorporated owns 30,735 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.05 million shares to 6.13 million shares, valued at $240.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Holdings by 1.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).