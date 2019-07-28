Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Lowered by $319,302 as Market Value Declined; As Stryker (SYK) Shares Rose, Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lifted Its Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,702 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 33,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $214.45. About 1.57 million shares traded or 54.85% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 04/04/2018 – ALLOSOURCE – CO, STRYKER LAUNCH PROCHONDRIX CR, A OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT WHICH IS A NATURAL SOLUTION FOR PATIENTS NEEDING ARTICULAR CARTILAGE REPAIR; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, X-Large; Catalog number: 0400-850-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® II Acetabular System; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Large; Catalog Number: 0400-760-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong First-Quarter Results — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 18/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch: Fewer, But More Productive, Advisors — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Tru And Inv stated it has 952,074 shares or 3.24% of all its holdings. Montag A & Associates Incorporated reported 174,793 shares. Loews Corporation owns 409,582 shares. Arrow Financial has 135,930 shares. B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 105,502 shares. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 239 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 15,370 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chou Assoc Mngmt holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 93,376 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lbmc Invest Advsr Limited Com reported 25,619 shares. Stellar Cap Limited Liability has 198,713 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 11.88M shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,424 shares to 245,298 shares, valued at $26.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 19,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America is Buying Back Stock. Should You Join In? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 2,500 shares to 4,793 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,450 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. 15,995 shares valued at $2.89 million were sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 9,477 shares valued at $1.68M was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn.

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Stryker (NYSE:SYK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Q2 earnings up 6%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.