Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) Cut by $1.28 Million; Cit Group (CIT) Shareholder Axa Has Cut Stake by $989,679

Axa decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 21,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 404,897 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 5.70% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 09/03/2018 – CIT Announces Redemption Of Approximately $883 Million Of Its Unsecured Debt; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $79M Financing for Onyx Renewable Partners; 06/03/2018 – CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $175 Million Financing for QMES LLC; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – QTRLY NET FINANCE REVENUE $391 MLN VS $417 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – CIT’s Capital Equipment Financing Unit Announces New Appointments; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 25/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – INTENDS TO COMMENCE CASH TENDER OFFER ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2018

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 9.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Com owns 57,470 shares. America First Investment Advsr Llc holds 0.05% or 3,400 shares. Hudson Bay Management Lp has invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.46% stake. Wade G W And Inc holds 239,107 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 16,704 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,133 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.44% or 140,289 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins Communication has invested 0.77% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Allen Ops accumulated 65,854 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 548,940 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 35,434 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 722,785 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Wright Invsts Inc holds 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 21,357 shares. Meridian Co has 28,136 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 97,820 shares to 160,591 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD).

