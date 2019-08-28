Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $348,327; International Business Machine (IBM) Position Has Lifted by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 42,520 shares to 370,365 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Asset Ltd invested in 1.59% or 62,811 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 10,155 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 34.27 million shares. 3.75 million were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Llc. Bluestein R H And Company reported 466,592 shares stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,919 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 292,300 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 6.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 1.18% or 376,442 shares in its portfolio. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 14,089 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd has 1,078 shares. Ruggie Capital Grp has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,004 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,451 shares. Philadelphia Company accumulated 198,937 shares or 3.33% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.26% or 36,483 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 13,227 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.07% or 3,194 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hengehold Mgmt Limited Company has 15,005 shares. Martin & Company Incorporated Tn has invested 0.35% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 7,588 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,430 shares. 2,724 were accumulated by Ima Wealth Inc. Boston Research And Mngmt reported 4,018 shares. 791 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial Net. St Germain D J holds 0.08% or 5,218 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Birch Hill Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 7,022 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department invested in 0.25% or 17,694 shares.

