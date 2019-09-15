Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $326,592; Globus Medical (GMED) Share Price Rose While Sio Capital Management Cut Its Position

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 49.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 102,827 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 202,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.12. About 290,302 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL: POSITIVE RESULTS FOR DISC-DISEASE TREATMENT; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY SALES $695M, EST. $691.0M; 06/04/2018 – DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES LTD DATC.NS SAYS UNIT DATAMATICS GLOBAL SERVICES CORP HAS ACQUIRED 75% STAKE IN RJ GLOBUS SOLUTIONS INC; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY

Analysts await Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. GMED’s profit will be $42.60 million for 29.72 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Globus Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GMED shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 63.86 million shares or 1.52% more from 62.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Llc stated it has 26,304 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 145,400 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc invested in 0% or 8,406 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 10,578 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 30,789 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 167,598 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.01% in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab has 0.03% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 334,492 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Sei Invests reported 8,321 shares stake. Nuance Lc holds 2.36% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Lp reported 92,500 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 43,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap reported 345 shares stake. Raymond James has 46,990 shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $414.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 49,756 shares to 157,184 shares, valued at $21.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenue View Up – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Globus Medical, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $997.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 43,374 shares to 789,602 shares, valued at $87.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 15,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,548 are owned by Petrus Lta. Wealth Architects Llc has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,682 shares. 1.36M are held by Letko Brosseau And Assoc. Ariel Invs Limited Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 6,812 shares. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd accumulated 592,776 shares. Colorado-based Paragon Cap Management Limited has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fiera Corporation reported 9.68 million shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 190,856 shares or 0.08% of the stock. City Holding has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Kistler has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 18,110 are held by Spinnaker. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.35% or 94,864 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 46,668 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd stated it has 420,627 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.66 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oracle Corp (ORCL) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch When Oracle Releases Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.