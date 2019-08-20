Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Holding by $348,327 as Share Value Rose; Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Stock Rose While Panagora Asset Management Has Lowered by $3.05 Million Its Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 44,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, down from 238,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.01. About 382,658 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 21.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 24/05/2018 – IBT: Apple’s ‘Amazing Stories’ Reboot Now Has Showrunners

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth owns 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,670 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associates has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackhill Capital Inc accumulated 2.29% or 70,457 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 14,513 shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt has invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 82,138 shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Commerce Bancorp reported 2.2% stake. Somerset Ltd holds 1.71% or 10,703 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,388 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Co accumulated 55,836 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Northeast Inv has invested 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Inv Management Ltd Co has 4,527 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 19,133 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 7,132 shares in its portfolio.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 150,925 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $82.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 33,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts reported 0% stake. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 28,849 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 37,519 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Sun Life holds 591 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 33,437 shares. Jefferies Llc owns 39,306 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 139 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 4.02 million shares stake. Glenmede Na reported 0% stake. 38,232 are owned by Bank Of Montreal Can. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding owns 50,529 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 288,081 shares.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.16M for 11.20 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Capital Management In (NYSE:NLY) by 160,734 shares to 206,325 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) by 12,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT).