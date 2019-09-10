Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $1.28 Million; Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD F (AGO) Position by $701,712

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd F (AGO) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 15,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 81,446 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, down from 97,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 162,755 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.50M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Com (NASDAQ:GT) by 158,970 shares to 576,057 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) by 1,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 35,872 shares to 558,432 shares, valued at $28.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 42,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

