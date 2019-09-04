Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered By $319,302 Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $7600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $73.25’s average target is -2.86% below currents $75.41 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $7100 target. Wells Fargo downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $7400 target. See Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $76.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $70.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $72.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc holds 76,536 shares with $2.11M value, down from 88,362 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $245.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 50.70 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 13% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EX-BOFA EXEC MTANGI TO JOIN END OF MAY; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 9.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Counselors reported 105,675 shares. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 41,861 shares or 1.01% of the stock. 173,138 are held by Rathbone Brothers Plc. Mraz Amerine Associates accumulated 12,233 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 227,599 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 164,799 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 30,401 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 1.99% or 54,000 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.89% or 1.42 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 0.76% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7.52M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,931 shares. Woodstock Corp owns 0.79% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 159,145 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 16,679 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stonebridge has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 136,080 shares to 356,632 valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr (NOBL) stake by 82,991 shares and now owns 130,357 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 29.02% above currents $27.05 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was upgraded by Wood.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Selling Bank Of America – A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, firms, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.45 billion. The firm offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It has a 24.95 P/E ratio. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including activities research and cost estimation; intelligence analysis, which include source analysis; and tradecraft, data science, and machine intelligence.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Booz Allen and Hypergiant Industries Form Strategic Relationship to Speed the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.41. About 717,699 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 06/03/2018 – Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen Essential Role on $8.27B Contract to Research, Develop and Implement Chem and Biological Defenses; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. 4.82M are owned by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 229,489 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 847,239 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. American Century holds 0.29% or 4.91M shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 44,245 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 2,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 150,258 shares. Boston Advisors Limited invested in 0.31% or 105,055 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 6,297 shares. 802 are held by Ftb Advsr. Dupont Capital Management reported 90,547 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First Personal Serv has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 12,400 shares.