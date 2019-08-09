Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD (JCTCF)’s Sentiment Is 0.13

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 59.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc holds 18,897 shares with $886,000 value, down from 46,703 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $235.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT

Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD (JCTCF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased holdings in Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 809,074 shares, down from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Jewett Cameron Trading Co LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $30.88 million. It operates through four divisions: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps. It has a 14.92 P/E ratio. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products; and offers treated plywood to boat manufacturers and the transportation industry.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. for 359,482 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 179,808 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,200 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. James Investment Research Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,350 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $54’s average target is 0.58% above currents $53.69 stock price. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Barbara Oil has 25,000 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 2.62% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 126,953 are held by Petrus Trust Lta. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability has 815,363 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. 65,495 are owned by Strategic Wealth Llc. Moreover, Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has 0.9% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 382,984 shares. 1.25 million were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 86,570 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36,001 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings invested 0.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lathrop Invest Management has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 44,000 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0.38% or 122,704 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co reported 15,025 shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr stake by 29,058 shares to 83,111 valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 128,366 shares and now owns 735,326 shares. Ishares Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.46B for 23.97 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.