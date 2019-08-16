Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose; Menlo Advisors Has Raised Position in Howard Hughes (HHC) as Share Price Rose

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $130.01. About 64,478 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $205.83. About 15.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc reported 2,199 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial owns 48,027 shares. Guggenheim owns 35,580 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 10,903 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based St James Investment Com Ltd has invested 2.08% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 14,348 are owned by Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 152,704 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 2,100 shares. Levin Strategies Lp holds 0.03% or 2,830 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,553 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 12,610 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Westwood Holdg Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 9,115 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com accumulated 3,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 472 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv holds 2.65% or 1.69 million shares. Ellington Management Ltd Liability reported 21,100 shares. 168,625 were accumulated by Valiant Capital L P. Staley Advisers Inc holds 0.59% or 42,074 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability reported 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scott Selber holds 3.56% or 35,788 shares. 1.69 million were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 47,999 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 194,100 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Mgmt has 0.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,522 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 5.84M shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Lp has 20,495 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 10,967 shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 82,991 shares to 130,357 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 150,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.