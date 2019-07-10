Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) Shorts Raised By 130.49%

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc holds 76,536 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 88,362 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $279.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 24.36M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 25/05/2018 – D.C. airport bonds to lead holiday week in U.S. muni market; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) had an increase of 130.49% in short interest. DNI’s SI was 51,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 130.49% from 22,300 shares previously. With 63,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI)’s short sellers to cover DNI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 29,715 shares traded. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) has declined 3.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Dividend and Income Fund shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 3.97 million shares or 3.90% less from 4.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability holds 19,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.01% invested in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) for 847,566 shares. Lpl Lc, a California-based fund reported 62,561 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp owns 21,311 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Llc accumulated 51,511 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) or 737 shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) for 230,968 shares. Clough Capital Prtn Lp reported 0.02% in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 302,549 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 92,100 were accumulated by Blackrock. 334,370 are held by Landscape Mngmt Limited Company. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI). Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI). Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI).

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $142.03 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

More notable recent Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend&Income Fund declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Etfdailynews.com with their article: “These Closed-End Funds Are Trading At A Steep Discount (DNI) – ETF Daily News” published on May 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Indiscriminate Buying Warning For Closed-End Fund Investors: CEF Weekly Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2017. More interesting news about Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend And Income Fund: High Income Closed-End Fund With Discount Capture ‘Alpha’ – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ASG Rights Offering Terms Announced, Distribution Boosts To MGU And DNI – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,705 activity. 1,250 shares valued at $14,037 were bought by Atkinson Roger A. on Wednesday, March 27. 238 shares were bought by WINMILL THOMAS BASSETT, worth $2,775. 850 Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) shares with value of $9,893 were bought by Winmill William McCollum.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Analyst Upgrades BAC Stock, Targets 32% Upside – Schaeffers Research” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America After Dividend and Buyback Boost? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (HDV) stake by 97,820 shares to 160,591 valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 150,925 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Ishares Tr (MUB) was raised too.