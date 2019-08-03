Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Holding by $348,327; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined While Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 15/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS APPLE TO SHIP 219MN/231MN IPHONES IN 2018/2019 (+2%/+5% YOY) VS. 233MN/250MN UNITS; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 136,080 shares to 356,632 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 994,415 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Com invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowen Hanes & owns 269,583 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,233 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allen Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 19,756 shares. Westfield Cap Management Co Limited Partnership has 1.92 million shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 62,811 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Cwh Capital Incorporated has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baltimore has 65,764 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Centurylink Inv Management invested in 41,989 shares or 3.25% of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.29% or 6,570 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Capital has 4.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swiss Financial Bank invested 3.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Co owns 645,388 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Llc has 3.05% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 143,730 shares. Shine Advisory Services has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bowen Hanes & Incorporated accumulated 990,075 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 1.12 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. New Vernon Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.27% or 9,834 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A invested in 0.11% or 16,390 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Nippon Life Americas accumulated 1.06% or 243,860 shares. Madrona Financial Svcs Limited holds 0.51% or 8,703 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt stated it has 29,043 shares. Hartline Corporation has invested 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4.00 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 15,456 shares to 274,570 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).