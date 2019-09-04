Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $319,302 as Valuation Rose; Parthenon Lifted Its Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Position

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 3,427 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 For Lakeland Electric (FL) Energy System Revenue And Refunding Bonds; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE); 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/03/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 23/04/2018 – Notes on high o’er vales and hills for Lakeland; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 22.94M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch lntnl Annual Financial Report; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BOFA CEO SAYS VOTE IN FAVOR OF SAY-ON-PAY WAS 90+%; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 117 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 200,000 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc holds 0.12% or 243,989 shares. First Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd holds 50,854 shares. 37,914 were reported by Geode Mgmt Lc. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Ariel Investments holds 0.14% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) or 969,863 shares. Parthenon Lc has 0.22% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 99,046 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 607,206 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 84,057 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 1,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).

More notable recent Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Choice Hotels on Expansion Spree, Opens Hotel in Milwaukee – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SINTX TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES 2019 YTD EARNINGS REPORT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Industrial Services Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shark Tank star involved in Canada boating accident that killed two – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grab These 4 Top-Notch Liquid Stocks for Solid Returns – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $447.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Selling Bank Of America – A Great Company Can Present A Poor Stock Investment At Times – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fairfield Bush And Com has 29,499 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Norinchukin Savings Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 709,226 shares. 110,307 were reported by Girard Prtn. Financial Bank Of Stockton invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 982,041 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc. The Connecticut-based Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 3.61% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 345,138 shares. Texas-based Gfs Advisors Lc has invested 6.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wallington Asset Mngmt holds 2.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 282,327 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Weik Cap stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 2.22M were accumulated by Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk). First American Comml Bank reported 305,494 shares.