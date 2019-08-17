Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Position in At&T (T) by $337,993 as Share Price Rose; Addison Capital Company Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped by $2.27 Million

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 10,903 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 16,297 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 19,257 shares to 746,228 shares, valued at $81.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 42,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

