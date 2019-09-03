Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Hormel Foods (HRL) Stake as Shares Rose; As Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Capital World Investors Upped Position

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 213,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3.41 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378.98 million, up from 3.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Walt Disney Company (The) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.64 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B T Dba Alpha reported 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stevens Cap LP stated it has 52,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Limited Co Nj reported 74,308 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt holds 1.11% or 24,147 shares. Heathbridge Capital Management Limited accumulated 5.59% or 251,875 shares. Hap Trading Lc invested in 3.14% or 317,332 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Ltd Llc holds 562 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Florida-based Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&T Savings Bank Corporation has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 690,059 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,197 shares. Shufro Rose Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet Bancshares And Tru Ltd holds 44,205 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Advisory Inc owns 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,001 shares.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4.69 million shares to 42.11 million shares, valued at $12.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 18.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56.81M shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has 70 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 22,720 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.3% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Hills Bankshares Tru has invested 0.07% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 28,013 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 80,435 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 126,587 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,256 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Minnesota-based Mairs Pwr has invested 3.15% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) owns 5,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Corecommodity Management Limited Liability owns 30,595 shares. Cap Ca reported 4,200 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 472,263 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc owns 31,822 shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD) by 33,413 shares to 267,282 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $249.09 million for 22.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.