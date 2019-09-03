Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Hormel Foods (HRL) Position by $554,400; American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose While Edgewood Management Has Cut Stake by $255.98 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.52 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, down from 9.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $236.11. About 1.11 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 1.27 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE VOLUME DOWN 3%; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 35,872 shares to 558,432 shares, valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 150,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD).

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 71% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pork market disruption expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hormel Foods Corporation’s (NYSE:HRL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $249.08 million for 22.63 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,346 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 662,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.