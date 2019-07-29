Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $1.28 Million; Market Value Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Holder Third Point Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.12. About 751,895 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING; 29/03/2018 – STZ: ADDITIONAL MARKETNG SPEND IN FY19 WEIGHTED TO 1H

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 59.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 27,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 46,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 7.53 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $503.34M for 18.83 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Grp reported 10,562 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 13,515 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl holds 0.08% or 260,500 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il owns 0.89% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 43,415 shares. Caprock Grp has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.16% or 2,266 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 430 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp accumulated 184,252 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,341 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Ltd Co stated it has 3,635 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0.11% or 13.55 million shares. First National reported 5,872 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 13,900 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) has 3,994 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 136,080 shares to 356,632 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 128,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

