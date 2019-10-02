Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding as Market Value Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Upped Its Stake in Amerisource (ABC) as Stock Value Rose

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Amerisource (ABC) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 57,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2.36M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.33M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Amerisource for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 633,290 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 7.32M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $997.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 15,448 shares to 70,985 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 51,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Company invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 17.13 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Karpus Management holds 3,550 shares. Blue Capital holds 0.15% or 5,199 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 10,865 shares. Gateway Advisers invested in 0.66% or 1.29 million shares. 1.41M are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.47% or 446,700 shares in its portfolio. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.16M shares. Element Cap Ltd has invested 3.95% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Finance Comml Bank stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Edmp Incorporated holds 51,990 shares or 2.71% of its portfolio. North Star Management accumulated 22,693 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Williams Jones Ltd Liability Co reported 113,621 shares stake.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 285,320 shares to 9.57M shares, valued at $57.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 329,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 818,537 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY).