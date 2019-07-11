Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Cut Its Position in Hormel Foods (HRL) by $554,400 as Market Valuation Declined; Northrock Partners Cut Stake in 3M Co (MMM) by $493,902

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 1.51M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 6,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87M on Friday, February 8. $1.19 million worth of stock was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc accumulated 2,348 shares. Kanawha Ltd Company accumulated 61,876 shares. Rnc Management Lc reported 1,797 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Independent Invsts reported 28,550 shares stake. Mu reported 29,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc, California-based fund reported 420 shares. Voya Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 250,398 shares. Frontier Inv reported 2,192 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset invested in 0.12% or 1,363 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.11% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Weatherstone Capital Management holds 0.69% or 3,127 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Lc stated it has 12,626 shares. Hartford Mngmt Company reported 69,962 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 9,229 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M Stock Is More Than Just a Dividend Darling – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Corporate America Loves Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M’s Outsized Post-Earnings Drop Is A Warning – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Manufacturer 3M Joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s CE100 Circular Economy Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 10,596 shares to 155,016 shares, valued at $21.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 110,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19 million for 28.68 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 3,424 shares to 245,298 shares, valued at $26.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 22,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Company Of America has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Llc owns 2.59 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.09 million shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 546,078 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd owns 25,451 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. King Luther Management Corp owns 42,039 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 4,658 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 38,101 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 0.05% stake. Mairs & invested 3.15% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Curbstone Financial Management has 0.44% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 36,251 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 16,306 shares.