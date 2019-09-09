Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $319,302; Opus Capital Group Has Raised Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding by $451,152

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 54.31 million shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp 1st Quarter Results; 19/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Down 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 122,002 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.69 million, up from 117,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.2. About 4.50M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 42,520 shares to 370,365 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 29,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timberland Bancorp I (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 30,715 shares to 23,827 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) by 91,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,487 shares, and cut its stake in Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM).