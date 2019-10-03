Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Upped Its Nordstrom (JWN) Holding; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.65, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 44 investment professionals started new and increased equity positions, while 41 sold and decreased stakes in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 20.22 million shares, up from 17.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Synchronoss Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 23 Increased: 19 New Position: 25.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stake by 64.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 111,019 shares as Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)'s stock declined 17.94%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 282,026 shares with $8.99 million value, up from 171,007 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc. now has $4.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 1.60 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for 2.62 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 796,648 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elk Creek Partners Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 4.29 million shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 0.39% in the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,000 shares.

Analysts await Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 59.00% or $0.59 from last year’s $-1 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 217,535 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR) has risen 99.26% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software activation for connected devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $228.13 million. The companyÂ’s services and products include cloud sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other clients to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices.





Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,524 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 21,861 shares. 2,126 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0% or 292,051 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 922,574 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 374,413 shares. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 56,569 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh owns 13,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engines Advsrs Lc has 78,234 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 14,352 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance accumulated 21,331 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 14,511 are held by Blair William Company Il. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 131,096 shares in its portfolio. Oarsman Inc invested in 12,480 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Nordstrom has $6500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $36.75’s average target is 13.99% above currents $32.24 stock price. Nordstrom had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 22. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $2900 target in Thursday, August 22 report. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.