Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Stericycle (SRCL) Stake by $808,650 as Stock Value Rose; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Fort Point Capital Partners Decreased Its Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,136 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, down from 171,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 1.48 million shares traded or 56.01% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE SAYS MURLEY ELECTED CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Partners with National Safety Council to Bring Opioid Crisis Campaign to the White House; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 27/04/2018 – Teamsters Union Urges Stericycle Shareholders to Vote Against Re-Election of Patience and Miller to Board — Proxy; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.78 – $1.89; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 6,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 15,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 9.73 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.87; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 05/04/2018 – igolgi Announces iGoCast OTT Broadcast Platform at NAB 2018; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 29.06% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.17 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $75.57 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.06% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 97,806 shares. Van Strum Towne accumulated 23,628 shares. Riverhead Llc holds 13,400 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Lc accumulated 0% or 157 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 700 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 24,589 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Prudential Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Westpac Bk holds 31,380 shares. Buckhead Ltd Liability has invested 1.59% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited accumulated 55,942 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation owns 57,060 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Us Bancshares De accumulated 29,992 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) by 7,207 shares to 76,722 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,560 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

