Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by $867,858; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Has Decreased Its Position

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,141 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 135,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 7,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,797 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.05M, down from 300,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Aussie Rate Increase Might Come as a Shock After 7 Years; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Chase: Packing My Bags – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is JPMorgan Chase a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ptnrs Lc invested in 0.58% or 43,833 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc holds 0.09% or 75,900 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 261.16 million shares. Private Mngmt Gru invested in 426,546 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 48,898 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btr Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3.18% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 163,465 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.18% or 121,274 shares in its portfolio. 13,339 were reported by Argi Svcs Ltd Liability. Moreover, Tanaka Capital Mngmt has 0.61% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Community Tru And accumulated 339,191 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust stated it has 331,120 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. The New York-based Selz Limited Company has invested 1.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stifel Finance Corporation holds 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.61M shares. Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,568 shares to 32,795 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. 3,022 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M on Tuesday, January 29. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lowe’s goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 44,030 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.8% or 46,605 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 9,314 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp has 3,925 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Richard C Young & accumulated 98,929 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 8,915 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bangor Retail Bank has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 64,904 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Capital Investors, California-based fund reported 440,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,223 shares. 118,886 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 14,632 shares. Greenleaf invested in 11,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gould Asset Management Llc Ca has 2,450 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,090 shares to 293,455 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.