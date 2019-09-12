Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Oracle Systems (ORCL) Stake by $791,112 as Market Valuation Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Lifted Position by $788,224

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 24,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 49,264 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 24,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.56M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 430,131 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.51 million, down from 444,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 27.58M shares traded or 97.50% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 13,866 shares to 6,300 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 50,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,880 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 0.15% or 552,479 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1.42M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 28,700 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 29,075 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 233,800 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 135,450 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset accumulated 239,898 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hartline Invest holds 44,182 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 5,910 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moreover, Td Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,530 shares. Monetary Management Incorporated reported 400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 962,690 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,277 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 142,943 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Korea stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Blackrock holds 0.42% or 173.49M shares in its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 11,277 shares. Haverford Service reported 138,729 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 121,700 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 214,310 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 1.74M shares. Addenda Capital holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 83,727 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 62,931 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co has 238,990 shares. Haverford Comm reported 1.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 3.37% or 497,833 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.