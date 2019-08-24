Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Boeing Co. (BA) Holding; Polaris Capital Management Raised Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Position

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Capital Management Llc acquired 20,200 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Polaris Capital Management Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $37.54M value, up from 1.07 million last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 330,586 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 25/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP – ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF REVOLVING LOANS TO $100 MLN – SEC FILING

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Boeing Co. (BA) stake by 7.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 6,892 shares as Boeing Co. (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 79,609 shares with $30.36 million value, down from 86,501 last quarter. Boeing Co. now has $200.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 13,400 shares to 770,758 valued at $40.86M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) stake by 278,300 shares and now owns 19.42 million shares. Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 40.14 million shares or 2.10% more from 39.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 49,867 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). 61,954 are owned by Rmb Cap Limited Liability Co. 15,453 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 382,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 1,141 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 8,164 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 27,919 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 56 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Moreover, Jacobs Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.64% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 682,786 shares. Castine Capital Limited Company holds 0.28% or 26,101 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity. McCague Elizabeth A bought $30,000 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 20.40% above currents $356.01 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. Landesbank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, May 13.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) stake by 23,782 shares to 811,157 valued at $39.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gap Inc. Del (NYSE:GPS) stake by 34,108 shares and now owns 121,398 shares. Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.93 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.