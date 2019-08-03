Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Stake In Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Was Has Boosted; Stone Ridge Asset Management Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 50,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 284,147 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73M, up from 233,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 3,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 415,002 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.95 million, up from 411,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,981 shares to 56,402 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,136 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Biggest Game-Changing Trend Of The Past Decade – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 43.13M shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Aviance Partners Lc reported 19,690 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,694 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12.59M were reported by Voya Invest Management. Community Financial Services Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 126,433 shares or 5.08% of all its holdings. Taconic Capital Advsr Lp invested in 153,000 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs Inc reported 7.48M shares. Moreover, Generation Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.83M shares. Granite Prns Ltd reported 257,388 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 6.21% stake. Oakworth Capital Inc owns 42,853 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Kepos Lp holds 23,500 shares. 15.18M are owned by Polen Capital Mgmt Limited Co. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 1.46 million shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 24,322 shares to 17,073 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 14,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,283 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 128,102 shares. Holt Capital Limited Liability Corp Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hsbc Holding Plc owns 0.32% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.66 million shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc invested in 515 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 35.02 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.24M shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 31,470 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.79% or 140,000 shares. Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 8,759 shares. Amer Asset Inc holds 0.16% or 4,275 shares. Indiana Invest Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 14.59 million shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 1.08M shares. Putnam Invests Lc stated it has 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The owns 0.66% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12.63M shares.