Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Trimmed by $474,078 as Share Price Rose; Sawgrass Asset Management Has Raised Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) Position by $520,065

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) by 29.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 17,880 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam So Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.3. About 22,233 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 184,633 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.71M, down from 186,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $293.76. About 678,723 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). California Public Employees Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 94,403 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 55,263 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 289,436 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10,800 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 9,567 shares. 1,656 are held by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Pnc Fincl Group accumulated 74,323 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital Invsts has invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Mufg Americas invested in 105 shares. Numerixs Technologies reported 0.07% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 0.27% or 1.73M shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 3,879 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 13,570 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,191 shares to 768,627 shares, valued at $41.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 142,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,430 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Denver Post Names Bright Horizons a 2019 Top Workplace – Business Wire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:BFAM) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of Trinity Industries Dropped on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EdTech: Smarter And Smarter – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “LRN vs. BFAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 175,946 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or has 52,118 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Perigon Wealth holds 0.32% or 5,673 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Harvest Mngmt owns 2,100 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt, Kansas-based fund reported 12,515 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 7,554 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Incorporated owns 16,707 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Management stated it has 6,295 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 461 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Godsey & Gibb Assoc holds 2.64% or 71,747 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 20,259 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,997 shares to 415,002 shares, valued at $48.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Low-Cost ETFs to Buy as Every Penny Counts – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Announces Two Labor Contract Ratifications – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DICK’S Sporting Gains From Robust Strategies Amid Cost Woes – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add AES Corp. (AES) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Antofagasta profit beats on better cost management amid weak copper – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.03 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.