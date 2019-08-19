Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK); Oak Associates LTD Raised Its Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Position by $664,440 as Stock Price Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, up from 69,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $146.3. About 27,439 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) by 143.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The institutional investor held 23,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 9,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Energy Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 2,937 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 30/04/2018 – AEIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30 TO $1.40, EST. $1.33; 15/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Signs Distribution Agreement with Mouser Electronics to Enhance Customer New Product Introduction Experience; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Increase of Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 18/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY $50M TO $91.5M; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 29/03/2018 – Paul Oldham to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Financial Officer

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 13,998 shares to 22,027 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,814 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Drug wholesalers down on potential $10B payment to settle opioid-related charges – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “McKesson Corp (MCK) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 2,560 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has 54,633 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Covington Management owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 36,182 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group has 121 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 2.13 million shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Korea Investment stated it has 68,380 shares. Hartford Finance Incorporated invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandes Investment Prtn LP owns 770,837 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Incorporated invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.1% or 20,458 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 552,295 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd has 0.02% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 230 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 518,005 shares stake. State Street holds 0% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 17,497 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 0.03% or 1.24M shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 57 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). 77,059 are owned by Prudential Fincl. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 12,865 shares. Midas Management Corporation reported 7,700 shares stake. Freestone Limited has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) or 5.60 million shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc has invested 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 4,700 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16,922 shares to 159,558 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).