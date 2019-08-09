Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Raised Holding in Bp Plc (BP) as Share Price Declined; Capwealth Advisors Upped Its Centurylink Com (CTL) Position by $1.26 Million; Stock Value Rose

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 2.57M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 17,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 200,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 183,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 2.06M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 13/04/2018 – Norwegian major Statoil eyes future projects with Mexico’s Pemex; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS THE WORLD CAN ABSORB ENERGY PRICES WITHOUT IMPACT ON GROWTH FOR NOW; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion European values; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 17/04/2018 – AKER BP DRILLS DRY WELL IN NORWAY’S NORTH SEA; 24/04/2018 – BP SEES TRINIDAD GAS OUTPUT STABILIZED ON IMPROVED EFFICIENCY; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES OIL DEMAND PLATEAU, NOT PEAK OIL DEMAND; 09/03/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO OPEN 500 GAS STATIONS IN MEXICO BY YEAR-END; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Zillow Group, Sarepta Therapeutics, and CenturyLink Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink (CTL) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mgmt Lc (Wy) stated it has 2,818 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 185,006 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sterling Cap Limited Co holds 3.06 million shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 33,538 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 49,360 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). James accumulated 500 shares. 3.82 million are held by Parametric Port Associates Limited. 1.38 million were reported by Prudential Public Limited Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication holds 89,556 shares. Cannell Peter B And Co invested in 0.01% or 27,074 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 14,360 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.16% or 316,334 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P, worth $109,192. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.