Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Position In Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Was Raised; Hennessy Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) as Stock Value Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 738,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, down from 852,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 1.10 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 23,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.20 million, up from 787,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 5.93M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Owes California Bankers $97 Million for Rest Breaks; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Face Investor Scrutiny, Protests at Annual Meeting (Video); 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 30,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,700 shares, and has risen its stake in National Grid Plc.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.57M for 13.77 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 2,530 shares. 33,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Voloridge Management Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 35,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc invested in 767,092 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 26,389 shares stake. 101,470 were accumulated by Citigroup. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Advisory Lc has 789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 33,071 shares. Advsr Asset reported 0% stake. Shaker Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 1.31% or 88,010 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Bessemer Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Waddell And Reed Finance Inc invested in 0.31% or 5.79M shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 11,235 shares to 162,951 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,886 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Financial has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 2.90M shares. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Primecap Mgmt Ca invested in 45.96 million shares or 1.63% of the stock. 206,233 are held by Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company. 7,300 were accumulated by Of Oklahoma. Guardian Invest Mngmt has 26,351 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn has 3.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Focused Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 681,800 shares. Sei stated it has 1.55M shares. 8,421 are held by Tiemann Advisors Ltd. 186,460 were reported by Everett Harris Ca. Northeast Invest reported 14,427 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Co invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cullinan holds 0.13% or 36,864 shares in its portfolio.