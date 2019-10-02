Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Position In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Upped; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $78.32 Million

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 27,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 441,038 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 413,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.91. About 4.50 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 340,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 497,529 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.49 million, down from 838,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $261.06. About 266,527 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Trouble With Multilevel Marketing Schemes – The Motley Fool” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 21,998 shares. 6,500 are held by Bp Public Ltd Co. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 78 shares. 5,923 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 1,140 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Inc has 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,420 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 40,000 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 1,178 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 30,251 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 50 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 10,858 shares. Conning Inc has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Griffin Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79 million for 18.97 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 170,000 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $559.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 362,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd has 83,316 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 33,808 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 29,376 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset holds 168,455 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.11% stake. Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 12,629 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Co accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Fosun Intl Ltd has 25,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 28,534 shares. 10,198 were accumulated by Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability. Ruggie Grp reported 0.01% stake. Putnam Fl Invest Management Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,284 shares.