Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Position in Moody’s (MCO) Has Decreased by $443,700; As Fireeye Com (FEYE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Holding

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 4,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Moody’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 61,614 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 TO ILLINOIS’ $500 MLN SERIES OF MAY 2018 GO BONDS; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/03/2018 – Correction To Text, February 14, 2018 Release: Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To New Castle Fire District No. 1, Ny’s 2018 Serial Bonds; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa2 On City University Of New York’s Guaranteed Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s threatens Italy downgrade on new coalition spending plans; 09/05/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Moody’s Corporation Investors (MCO); 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (BOLIVIA)´S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corporation Announces Commencement Of Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To Thomas Jefferson University’s (PA) Ser. 2018a,b&C; Outlook Revised To Negative; 20/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES W/ U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE GOAL

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 181,150 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Delivers End-to-End Protection With Next-Generation Endpoint Security and Managed Defense

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Moodyâ€™s Gained 39.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool" on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Moody's Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Moody's Acquires RiskFirst For Institutional Buy-Side Analytics Tech – Seeking Alpha" on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Investors Who Bought Moody's (NYSE:MCO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 125% – Yahoo Finance" published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Do Moody's's (NYSE:MCO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,997 shares to 415,002 shares, valued at $48.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (NYSE:WMB) by 11,496 shares to 574,114 shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc De Cl (BRKB) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL).

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Cloud Stocks: CrowdStrike Has A Successful IPO – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga" published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Qualys (QLYS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies in Store? – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha" published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "FireEye, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 30, 2019.

