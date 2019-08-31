Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Raised by $313,344 as Stock Price Declined; Ack Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Ens (ENS) by $11.32 Billion as Stock Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14B, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 237,355 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 344,662 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60M, up from 340,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares to 700,400 shares, valued at $11.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Legh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial accumulated 0% or 4,618 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 7,584 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited reported 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Canal Insurance holds 1.33% or 60,000 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 424,948 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0.03% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 7,354 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Grp Inc Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 12,813 shares. Matarin Management Lc has 0.12% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) or 417,564 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 96,983 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 66,900 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 24,748 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 1,982 shares to 139,172 shares, valued at $27.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,306 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Agf Investments reported 49,926 shares. Azimuth Management Lc accumulated 99,245 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 808 shares. 1,100 are owned by Trustmark Bank & Trust Department. Da Davidson Com has 0.74% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 633,986 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,340 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 109,796 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Boston stated it has 285,267 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 10,760 shares. New York-based Cibc Mkts Corporation has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) owns 10,451 shares. Horrell Management stated it has 200 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.03% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Counsel holds 3,999 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

