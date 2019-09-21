Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Maintains Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); Boston Research & Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Share Price Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 531,418 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.88M, up from 520,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 297,461 shares. 78,386 are owned by Cohen Cap Mgmt. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest LP has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kings Point Capital Management owns 124,781 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Conestoga Advsrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,979 shares. Aspen Mgmt holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,258 shares. Moreover, Bbr Prtn Limited has 0.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Callahan Ltd Liability Corp invested in 146,814 shares or 3.53% of the stock. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt reported 4.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, S&T National Bank Pa has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 1.8% or 36,801 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 17,832 shares. Rbf Limited Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,650 shares to 33,606 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.5% stake. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Foundation Advisors owns 426,591 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,605 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.04% or 9,724 shares in its portfolio. Montag A Inc invested 0.15% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,268 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advisors has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.07% or 72,000 shares. Orrstown Fin Svcs Inc has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% or 99,652 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc holds 0.13% or 15,146 shares in its portfolio. 75,000 are owned by Olstein Capital Management L P. Addenda Inc reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).