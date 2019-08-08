Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Chevron Corp. (CVX); Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Holder American Century Companies Decreased Stake as Stock Rose

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 109,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.47 million, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 1.18M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 256,092 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55M, up from 251,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 5.35M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,652 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 298,267 shares. Select Equity Lp accumulated 5.08 million shares. Skylands Cap Limited Company stated it has 15,550 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.46% or 621,088 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 400 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc reported 127,358 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 12,912 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hl Services Ltd Liability holds 57,531 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 140 shares. Covington Cap owns 33,849 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 25,484 shares to 307,292 shares, valued at $79.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 323,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

