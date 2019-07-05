Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Declined While Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Its Stake

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 10,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,512 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.72M, up from 156,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.29M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.68M, up from 319,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 16.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 24/04/2018 – IRISH TAXPAYER WON’T BE ON HOOK FOR ANY APPLE LOSSES: FIN MIN; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,506 shares to 69,246 shares, valued at $6.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,869 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 674,702 shares. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,615 are owned by Congress Asset Company Ma. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 168,250 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 8,664 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,950 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,281 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability reported 192,081 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.86% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research reported 84,389 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canandaigua Bank has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Intact accumulated 68,200 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 68,114 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,919 were reported by Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America. Da Davidson And Communication accumulated 469,028 shares. Jmg Group owns 1,263 shares. Bluestein R H And holds 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 466,592 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Co has 3.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Tru has invested 3.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caprock Group invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willis Investment Counsel invested in 1.6% or 122,600 shares. First Natl Bancshares Of Newtown reported 2.63% stake. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 8.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Svcs Automobile Association reported 3.58 million shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 33,145 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3.63 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,336 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 3.44M shares or 2.82% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,962 shares to 91,996 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,633 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).