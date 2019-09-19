Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Cypress Capital Management Increased Its Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Stake by $520,625; Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 251,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.91M, up from 236,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 1.37 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 7,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 407,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.55 million, down from 415,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.13. About 23.03 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 3.18 million shares. Smart Portfolios holds 1.04% or 8,578 shares. Jag Capital has invested 4.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,368 shares. Holderness Invests invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 994,630 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.96M shares. First Republic Inv Management owns 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.14 million shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny invested 4.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,435 were reported by Economic Planning Group Adv. The Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Co has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Mercantile holds 0.81% or 57,409 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 922,780 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio. Twin Focus Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 5,042 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8,713 shares to 312,995 shares, valued at $12.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 68,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,625 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 505,108 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 72,240 shares. 3,191 were reported by Cwm Ltd. Parametric Associates Limited Company accumulated 1.65 million shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Delta Limited Liability stated it has 2.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.1% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.24% or 97,475 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 1,555 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Advisor Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11,706 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Business Fin Svcs has 0.09% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 14,396 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.