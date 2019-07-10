Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) as Stock Declined; Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Shareholder Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 6.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89 million, down from 20,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $253.58. About 139,354 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,548 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55M, up from 185,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $158.52. About 111,426 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 7,255 shares to 520,456 shares, valued at $58.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.58 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etracs Alerian Mlp Infrastructure Index Etn (MLPI) by 22,491 shares to 409,365 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.