Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holding by $725,837; Stock Value Rose; Avenir Has Trimmed Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake as Market Value Declined

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 470,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38 million, down from 523,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.14. About 1.53M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 265,767 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27M, up from 250,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has 0.12% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 41,020 shares. Northstar Group owns 0.57% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 25,385 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Oh owns 19,822 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.06% or 33,978 shares. Choate Investment Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Brandywine Tru has invested 0.94% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Shell Asset Mngmt Co owns 0.14% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 126,080 shares. Pinnacle Finance, Tennessee-based fund reported 151,853 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 78,704 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 10,010 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Saybrook Capital Nc accumulated 129,573 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 29,784 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,981 shares to 56,402 shares, valued at $10.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM) by 2,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,604 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares to 115,406 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Co owns 7,635 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Paloma Prtn Management Com holds 0.14% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 54,488 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 8,370 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Rivulet Limited Liability Corp invested in 17.56% or 1.78 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 32,632 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Peloton Wealth Strategists has 1.23% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,378 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 2,366 are owned by Shelton Mgmt. Fil Ltd accumulated 2.20M shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.