Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted By $937,640 Its Nordstrom (JWN) Position; Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Sentiment Is 1.46

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) stake by 14.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 21,310 shares as Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)'s stock declined 17.94%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 171,007 shares with $7.59 million value, up from 149,697 last quarter. Nordstrom Inc. now has $5.13B valuation. The stock decreased 7.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 9.49M shares traded or 93.81% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 104 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 71 decreased and sold their stakes in Bloomin Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 82.60 million shares, up from 80.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bloomin Brands Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 53 Increased: 68 New Position: 36.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) stake by 15,415 shares to 250,841 valued at $26.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 26,232 shares and now owns 24,295 shares. Wal (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by major financial outlets covering topics including earnings, department store performance, and analyst coverage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil stated it has 5 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 9.86 million shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,483 are held by Vident Investment Advisory Lc. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 2.19M shares. 24,636 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Ins Communications. Shanda Asset Management Limited owns 20,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 106,046 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 5,700 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,579 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 30,892 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 961,704 shares. Chevy Chase accumulated 87,709 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability reported 4,581 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Nordstrom Inc has $65 highest and $2900 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 55.16% above currents $28.57 stock price. Nordstrom Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray maintained Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) rating on Friday, March 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $44 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 1.28M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (BLMN) has declined 12.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It has a 13.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.