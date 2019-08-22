Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Mckesson Corp. (MCK); Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $659,016

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 161,951 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp. (MCK) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 76,722 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 69,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $148.88. About 549,395 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 7,025 shares to 97,229 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 2,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,630 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00 million shares to 25.52M shares, valued at $31.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

