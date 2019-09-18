Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Sasco Capital Upped Its Kroger Co (KR) Stake

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 578,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.66 million, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 286,593 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 26,720 shares to 645,021 shares, valued at $27.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 16,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 695,607 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kroger Earnings Preview: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kroger has an unlikely competitor in the fresh foods category – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UPS Removes Delivery Surcharges For 2019 Holiday Season – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings.