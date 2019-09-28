Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Decreased Northrop Grumman (NOC) Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc acquired 10,962 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 531,418 shares with $54.88 million value, up from 520,456 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $102.14B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg On SBI’s AT1; Publishes FAQ On Indian Hybrids; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS – SELECT GROUP OF NON-OPERATIONS, RETIREMENT-ELIGIBLE U.S. MANAGEMENT EMPLOYEES INFORMED OF THEIR ELIGIBILITY FOR PARTICIPATION IN SPECIAL VRP

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 70.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia analyzed 13,300 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)'s stock rose 19.45%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 5,468 shares with $1.76M value, down from 18,768 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $371.18. About 1.10M shares traded or 23.95% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). James Invest Rech reported 81 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,820 shares. Wade G W holds 101,020 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 135,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 925,515 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Johnson Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,535 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 167,326 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 3,459 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,444 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 137,088 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.18% or 30,880 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt has 71,046 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 143,965 shares to 1.06 million valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Systems (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 14,127 shares and now owns 430,131 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc Com was reduced too.

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.58 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 33,628 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.19% or 56,911 shares in its portfolio. Capital Research Global accumulated 1.89 million shares. 9,679 are owned by Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 0.25% or 9,395 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 10,509 shares in its portfolio. Godsey And Gibb invested in 932 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.41% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 47,493 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd stated it has 3,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 3,448 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 361 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com. First Manhattan Communication has 16,301 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt stated it has 6,860 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 3,544 shares to 25,816 valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 41,749 shares and now owns 84,212 shares. Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was raised too.